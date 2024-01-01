https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6265223Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsPng vintage woman photographer clipart, hobby illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.MorePng vintage woman photographer clipart, hobby illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicensePNGSVGSmall PNG 1200 x 857 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1072 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 2858 pxSVG | 194.42 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :