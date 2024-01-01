rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6266183
Uncle Sam png portrait, rolling up sleeve, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Uncle Sam png portrait, rolling up sleeve, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
6266183

View CC0 License

Compatible with :

Uncle Sam png portrait, rolling up sleeve, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More