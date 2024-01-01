https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6267597Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFlower bush silhouette border, nature illustration in black vector. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6267597View CC0 LicenseVectorSVGEPS | 7.88 MBVectors can scale to any size.SVG | 1.61 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Flower bush silhouette border, nature illustration in black vector. Free public domain CC0 image.More