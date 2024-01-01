https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6267636Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTaj Mahal mosque silhouette border, Indian landmark illustration in black vector. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6267636View CC0 LicenseVectorSVGEPS | 2.23 MBVectors can scale to any size.SVG | 22.6 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Taj Mahal mosque silhouette border, Indian landmark illustration in black vector. Free public domain CC0 image.More