rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6270914
Discus athlete statue png drawing sticker vintage illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Discus athlete statue png drawing sticker vintage illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6270914

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Discus athlete statue png drawing sticker vintage illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More