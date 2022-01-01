rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6282708
Rose collage element, vintage Japanese art psd
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Rose collage element, vintage Japanese art psd

Inspired by our own original copy of Seiyô SÔKA ZUFU (1917) by Konan Tanigami.

More
Premium
ID : 
6282708

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Rose collage element, vintage Japanese art psd

More