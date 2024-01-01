rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Geranium flower woodblock painting. Digitally enhanced from our own 1917 edition of Seiyô SÔKA ZUFU by Tanigami Kônan.
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6282949

View CC0 License

