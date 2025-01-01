Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeoplesportvintagenew yorkwomenstudentstennis playersafrican americansTennis talk Althea Gibson, U.S. and Wimbledon tennis champion, gives some pointers on the game which has brought her international fame. Some 500 students attended the tennis clinic yesterday at Midwood HS by Ed. FordView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 956 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5879 x 4684 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar