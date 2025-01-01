Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeoplesportsmountainnaturepublic domainspringslandscapesnowA mountain biker makes a snowy downhill run at the annual Winter Carnival in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. As of 2015, the five-day event, first staged in 1913, stood as the oldest winter carnival west of the Mississippi RiverView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2172 x 1448 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar