Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageballoonsskymountainpublic domainlandscapeblueunited statesaircraftColorful and cleverly designed hot-air balloons ascend shortly after dawn, when the sky is most often fair and winds calm, at the annual Telluride Balloon Festival in that old Colorado mining town turned popular skiing destination, but not in Spring when the balloons are risingView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2172 x 1448 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar