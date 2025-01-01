Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagetechnologypublic domaineducationfighter jetunited statesaircraftcolorjetAn F-35 Lightning II fighter jet rolls at Luke Air Force Base in Glendale, Arizona — a major training base of the Air Education and Training Command (AETC). For many years it emphasized training on the F-16 Fighting Falcon — a single-engine supersonic multirole fighter aircraft originally developed by General Dynamics for the United States Air Force. Designed as an air superiority day fighter, it evolved into a successful all-weather multirole aircraft. But beginning in 2011, the emphasis switched to training on Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Lightning II — a family of single-seat, single-engined, all-weather stealth multirole fighters, designed to perform ground-attack and air-superiority missions.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 817 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5774 x 3929 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar