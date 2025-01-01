Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeoplecrossvintagepublic domainportraitfamilyloveredFinland News Service, THE HAPPIEST REFUGEE, Baby gets his sunny disposition from his father who is happy to reach the American Red Cross relief station at Terijoke, the frontier town on the border of Finland after the viccisitudes of a long journey from the interior of Russia. Father and baby are making the long round about journey to the Ukraine in the hope of meeting the mother of the family from whom they were separated by the fighting in RussiaView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 868 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 10137 x 7335 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar