Photographer Carol M. Highsmith, creator of the photographs in the Carol M. Highsmith Archive at the Library of Congress, shown as Carol McKinney at age 4 with her sister Sara at her granmother's farm in Madison, North Carolina. Photographer, Carlton McKinney is Carol's father.