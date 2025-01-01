Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleblackvintagepublic domaincityportraitfamilywhiteMrs. Frazer Baker and children family of the murdered postmaster at Lake City, So. Carolina / / Purdy, successor to Hastings, 146 Tremont St., Boston.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 809 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5570 x 3754 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar