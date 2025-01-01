Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagepeoplesunvintageschoolarchitectureworldlighthousephotoRichard Mahler (5) is the Fire Island School's youngest pupil and lives the farthest away. His father is the lighthouse keeper and, since the lighthouse is about four miles away, school is a long ride by jeep / World Telegram & Sun photo by Roger Higgins.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 986 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5124 x 6239 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar