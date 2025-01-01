Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeoplemanblackvintagepublic domainwindowsignswhiteBaker standing in front of the American Bakery which displays signs in Armenian, Ladino (in Hebrew characters), English, Ottoman Turkish, Greek and Russian with samples of bread attached to the mullions, Ortaky̲, Istanbul, Turkey / photo by cdm.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 778 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3606 x 2339 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar