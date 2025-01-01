Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagesceneryskywoodenlightseaoceanhousebeachThe Mukilteo Light -- the central building with its light tower -- in Mukilteo, a small community on the shore of Possession Sound, north of Seattle, Washington. The lighthouse's keeper's and assistant keeper's quarters stand to its right and left, respectively. Construction of the wooden lighthouse began in 1905, using the Carl Leick design seen in other Pacific Northwest lighthouses. The lighthouse became operational in 1906, using a revolving Fresnel lens.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8688 x 5792 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar