Top of the Sabine Bank Lighthouse. All that remains of a metal, caisson-style lighthouse (not to be confused with the far taller Sabine Pass Lighthouse that stands in Louisiana waters) that guarded the entrance to the Sabine River at Sabine Pass between southern Texas and Louisiana, beginning in 1904