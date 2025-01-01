Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepeoplemanvintagepublic domainportraitunited stateshistoryarmSergeant William A. McNulty (MacNulty) of Co. A, 10th New York Infantry Regiment in uniform with amputated right arm / photographed by J. Gurney & Son, N.Y. in aid of the Sanitary Commission at the New York Metropolitan Fair, April 1864.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 751 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2575 x 4115 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar