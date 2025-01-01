Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodenhousevintagefurniturepublic domainspringscurtainsfloralFranklin Roosevelt's wheelchair in a hallway at the Little White House in Warm Springs, Georgia, the town in which her husband, Franklin D. Roosevelt, sought treatment for polio in 1924, nine years before he became U.S. presidentView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 908 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1719 x 2272 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar