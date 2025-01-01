Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeoplesportmanblackvintagepublic domainnew yorkretroNew York, New York. Thomas Gilmartin is seen bowling at the Lighthouse, an institution for the blind, at 111 East Fifty-ninth Street. The rail on the left is a guide to the starting lineView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 953 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3971 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar