Manpower. Handicapped workers. Although suffering from severe physical handicaps, Robert Hudson makes a valuable contribution to the nation's war progress. Operating a band saw in a Baltimore factory, he processes aluminum hearts which are part of airplane motor assemblies. In addition to being one of the "little men," one of his feet was amputated following an industrial accident. White Engineering Company, Baltimore, Maryland