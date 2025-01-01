Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodenpeopleartvintagepublic domainwomanfreeunited statesMrs. Free, wife of FSA (Farm Security Administration) rehabilitation borrower, with incubator and baby chicks. Dead Ox Flat, Malheur County, OregonView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 931 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 14108 x 10940 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar