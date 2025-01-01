Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalshandsbirdfeathersvintageworld warpublic domainwingsShowing how the pigeons are part of the U.S. Army They too have to have their identification tag with them and at their death they must be accounted for and reported with the probably cause. Fort Lucy, France.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 947 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3496 x 2758 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar