peopleartmobilepublic domainlibrarywomenunited statesfarmLibrary tent at the FSA (Farm Security Administration) mobile camp for migratory farm workers. Odell, Oregon. The girls working in the library receive credit in the Junior Campers League for work in the libraryView public domain image source herePublic Domain