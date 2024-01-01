https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6287412Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGold cherub clipart, vintage sculpture vector. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6287412View CC0 LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 12.67 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3499 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3999 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Gold cherub clipart, vintage sculpture vector. Free public domain CC0 image.More