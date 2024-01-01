https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6288777Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapan flag fan clipart, object illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6288777View CC0 LicenseVectorSVGEPS | 6.12 MBVectors can scale to any size.SVG | 757.5 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Japan flag fan clipart, object illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.More