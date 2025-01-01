Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevintagepublic domaingirlredfeetbudapestlikephotoWhere shoes are needed. Toes of a Budapest girl protuding through the holes in the remnants of a pair of shoes. The American Red Cross is helping to relieve cases of want like thisView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 986 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5925 x 4868 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar