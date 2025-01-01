Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageflowerspeopleuncle sampublic domaincrowdfloralunited stateshatsUncle Sam, sort of, on a bicycle in Florence, Oregon's, Rhododendron Floral Parade, part of the annual festival named for the colorful flowers that grow in profusion in the area. The parade showcases local talent and color more than the blossoms.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 956 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2193 x 1748 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar