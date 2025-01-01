Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageflowersplantpeoplevintageskeletonpublic domainpumpkinclothingEclectic Halloween display, employing elements old and new, spooky and attractive, near the unicorporated town of Little Switzerland, an attraction off the Blue Ridge Parkway in McDowell and Mitchell counties in North CarolinaView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2736 x 1824 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar