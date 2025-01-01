Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebookartnaturepublic domainlandscapelibrariesdesertunited statesEven a sculpted gila monster appears to be into reading near a Little Free Library (also known as a birdhouse library) in the modest Dunbar Spring neighborhood of Tucson, Arizona. Little Free Libraries, now found in thousands of American neighborhoods, are book repositories where anyone and everyone is invited to leave a book, or take one without charge. Befitting the neighborhood, the monster, created by Hirotsune Tashima and Jason Butler, is reading a poem entitled, The End of the Chapter by Paul Laurence Dunbar.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 724 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 10432 x 6295 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar