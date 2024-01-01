rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6290288
Three seat sofa png sticker, furniture hand drawn illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Three seat sofa png sticker, furniture hand drawn illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6290288

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Three seat sofa png sticker, furniture hand drawn illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More