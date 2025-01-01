Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagecelebrationpublic domainfamilyweddingunited statesArt plus diplomacy. Washington, D.C., May 13. Miss Virginia Chang, star of the Chinese Cultural Theater, yesterday changed her role of Queen to the role of bride. She was married in the beautiful Gardens of Twin Oaks, the Chinese Embassy, to Kien-Wen Yu, second secretary of the embassy. The simple Chinese ceremony culminated a whirlwind romance and was performed by Chinese ambassador, Dr. Hu Shih. Left to right: Chinese ambassador Dr. Hu Shih, the bride, and Kien-Wen YuView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 964 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9945 x 7993 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar