Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageleavespeopleartpublic domainlandscapeunited statesfarmcolorCutting Burley tobacco and putting it on sticks to wilt before taking it into the curing and drying barn on the Russell Spears' farm, vicinity of Lexington, Ky.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 856 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5432 x 3877 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar