Polish bride and groom. Getting married causes a lot of work among the Polish peasants, but the celebration that attends the ceremony lasts long enough to make it worth while. For weeks the bride has been spinning the wool from which her dress of bright colored cloth is made. Her linen and even her stockings are of the most elaborate embroidered patterns. Then there are the paper flowers to be made for the wedding head dress and the groom must have embroidered shirts and a fancy headpiece