Florida Senator and bride on way to opening session. Washington, D.C., Jan. 5. Happy as only a bridal couple can be, Senator and Mrs. Claude Pepper of Florida, wave a greeting to friends as they boarded the Capitol subway on the way to the opening of the 75th session of Congress. Senator Pepper is a Democrat