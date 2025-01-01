Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartliving roomblackvintagecardollarspublic domainFamily of James Strunk, farmer. Works for WPA (Works Progress Administration), earns forty-four dollars per month, drives twenty-six miles to work fourteen days per month. Car expense comes out of the forty-four dollars. Has eight children, four of them at home. Wheelock, North DakotaView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 920 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 13788 x 10571 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar