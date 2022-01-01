Png flower petals border, copy space, ukiyo e floral art, transparent background Inspired by our own original copy of Seiyô SÔKA ZUFU (1917) by Konan Tanigami. More Premium ID : 6291714 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PNG Banner PNG 1200 x 800 px

Medium PNG 1500 x 1000 px

Best Quality PNG 6000 x 4000 px