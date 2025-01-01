Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehorseanimalscenerytreespeoplemountainsnaturepublic domainA cowgirl, one of several wranglers who herd horses in the daily jingle, or horse roundup, at the A Bar A Ranch, a guest ranch near the town of Riverside in Carbon County, Wyoming. There are conflicting explanations for the term jingle in this context. One of the most accepted is that it refers to the jingling attachments to cowhands' spurs, the sound of which, at full gallop, helped encourage wild-horse herds to get a move on in a certain directionView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2736 x 1824 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar