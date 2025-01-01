Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehorsepeopleartpublic domainunited statescowboywesternphotoCatching, roping and tying horses in the corral to remove their shoes at the end of the summer season before turning the horses out on the range for the winter. Quarter Circle U, Brewster-Arnold Ranch Company.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1093 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4956 x 5443 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar