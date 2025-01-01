Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagecatflowersanimalwoodennaturepublic domainpurple flowersunited statesA contented cat at Yoder's Amish Home, an authentic Amish farm that began accepting visitors in 1983 near Walnut Creek in central Ohio, along the Amish Country BywayView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2736 x 1824 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar