Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagetreessteamforestsmokevintagenaturepublic domainlandscapeA steam train operated by the Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad, a heritage railroad that operates excursions in Boone County, Iowa, crosses the 156-foot-tall Bass Point Creek BridgeView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2172 x 1448 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar