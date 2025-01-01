Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehandshakepeoplebuildingmenvintagedoctorpublic domainwomenIn a bicycle built for two, Washington, D.C. September 8. Dr. Loo S. Rowe greets Victor Scarraffia and Vincente Gregori (front to rear) two Argentinian cyclists who left Buenos Aires January 1, 1934 in their bicycle. After two years and a half of privations which included being lost in the desert, attacks of tropical fever, etc., they have finally completed their goodwil visit. Doctor Rowe is the Director General of the Pan-American UnionView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 929 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 10008 x 7752 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar