Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeoplemicrophoneblackvintagepublic domaincityportraitclothingFannie Lou Hamer, Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party delegate, at the Democratic National Convention, Atlantic City, New Jersey, August 1964 / WKL.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 754 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1885 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar