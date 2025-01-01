Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplantpersonmanmountainshirtwallpublic domainfoodA pumpkinhead man, out front for the autumn season at the Maggie Valley Rock Shop, a gem and antiques shop in Maggie Valley, in the Great Smoky Mountain Range of far-western North CarolinaView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1120 x 1680 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar