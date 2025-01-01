Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehorsesanimalpeoplemanvintagepublic domainboxing glovesunited statesTony, a small Shetland pony, better known as the battler, is the light weight champion before the exclusive remount stable in Wash. Photo. shows Tony giving a few lessons in the art of fisticuffs to Albert Walker of the Veterinary Dept. U.S. Quartermaster Corps. The pony is owned by Edna Van Duyne, 9 yr. old daughter of Col. Frederick W. Van Duyne U.S. NavyView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 929 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7752 x 10008 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar