Cameramen tree Cherry Blossom Queen. Washington, D.C., March 28. Peggy Townsend, pretty Washington Miss who will be crowned Queen of the Cherry Blossoms at appropriate ceremonies on Friday, was t'treed by the photographers as she arrived to get a preview of the beautiful blooms in Potomac Park today. 3- 28-39