Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehorseanimalartvintagedesignpublic domainflagunited statesIn Mansfield, Ohio, a beautiful show pony of the carnival kind awaits shipment at the Carousel Works, the world's largest maker of carousels, sometimes called merry-go-roundsView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 959 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1973 x 1576 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar