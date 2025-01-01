Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeoplevintagecarpublic domainunited statesarmhomephotoWashington youngster solves parking problem. Washington, D.C., March 30. Transportation and no parking worries. Nelm Clark, 16-year old Washington youngster, solved this problem by combining a lawn mower motor with a set of motor cycle gears to make this unusual midget auto. Costing $60 to build the contraption weighs only 150 pounds--the weight is its main feature--and if you run out of gas you easily push it or tuck it under your arm and walk home, 3/30/1937View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 957 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9979 x 7960 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar