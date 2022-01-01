https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6293480Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMinimal Instagram story template, Cancer sign, astrology reading psdMorePremiumID : 6293480View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.14 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.14 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gotu by Ek TypeDownload Gotu fontMinimal Instagram story template, Cancer sign, astrology reading psdMore